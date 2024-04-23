Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 14.75 cents at $5.85 a bushel; May corn rose 3.25 cents at $4.43 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 14.75 cents at $5.85 a bushel; May corn rose 3.25 cents at $4.43 a bushel, May oats was up 4.75 cents at $3.6725 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 6.50 cents at $11.6750 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell .47 cent at $1.8355 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $2.4375 a pound; while May lean hogs was up 1.87 cents at $.9857 a pound.

