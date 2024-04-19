Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 5 cents at $5.4575 a bushel; May corn increased 2.75 cents at $4.31 a bushel; May oats gained 5.55 cents at $3.5625 a bushel; while May soybeans increased .25 cent at $11.4175 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.8105 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.4130 a pound; May lean hogs gained .75 cent at $.9545 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.