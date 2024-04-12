Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was up 4.25 cents at $5.56 a bushel; May corn rose 6.75 cents at $4.3550 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 4.25 cents at $5.56 a bushel; May corn rose 6.75 cents at $4.3550 a bushel, May oats was up 3.75 cents at $3.5150 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 14.75 cents at $11.74 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 1.35 cents at $1.7890 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.57 cents at $2.3760 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .58 cent at $.9145 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.