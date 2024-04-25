Gorman-Rupp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.9 million in its…

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The pump maker posted revenue of $159.3 million in the period.

