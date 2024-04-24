Goosehead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.…

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.2 million.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSHD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.