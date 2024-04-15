Goldman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $4.13 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $11.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.54 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $32.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.21 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.89 billion.

