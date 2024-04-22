Globe Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $254.2…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $254.2 million.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.4 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

