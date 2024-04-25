Getty Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $31.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $16.7 million, or 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $49 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.2 million.

Getty Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.29 to $2.31 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.