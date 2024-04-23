Gatx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported profit of $74.3 million in its first quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported profit of $74.3 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.01 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $379.9 million in the period.

