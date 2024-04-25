Gaming and Leisure Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) on Thursday reported a key measure…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $258.6 million, or 92 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 93 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $174.5 million, or 64 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $376 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.5 million.

Gaming and Leisure Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.70 to $3.74 per share.

