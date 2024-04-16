Fulton Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $61.9 million.…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $61.9 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $358.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $230.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FULT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FULT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.