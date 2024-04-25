FTAI Aviation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $326.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.3 million.

