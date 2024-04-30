Fortune Brands Innovations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $96.4 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.

