Forrester Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $100.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.2 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $430 million to $450 million.

