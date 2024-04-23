Fiserv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $735 million.…

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $735 million.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.54 billion, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.56 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.75 per share.

