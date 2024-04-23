First Quantum Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $159 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $159 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FQVLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FQVLF

