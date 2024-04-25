First Merchants: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $47.9 million.…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $47.9 million.

The bank, based in Muncie, Indiana, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $262.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $153.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

