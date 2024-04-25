First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $50.7 million. The…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $50.7 million.

The bank, based in Cincinnati, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $287.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $195.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

