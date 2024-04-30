First Financial Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported net income of…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THFF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.