First Commonwealth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 7:14 AM

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.5 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.3 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120 million.

