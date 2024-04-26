Live Radio
First Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2024, 5:03 PM

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $3 million in its first quarter.

The Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCAP

