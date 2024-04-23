First Busey: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.2 million.…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.2 million.

The bank, based in Champaign, Illinois, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $110.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

First Busey shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.27, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUSE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.