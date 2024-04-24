First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.3…

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.3 million.

The bank, based in Southern Pines, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $139.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $92.2 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBNC

