First American Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $46.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

