Federal Signal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $424.9 million in the period.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.