FB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $28 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $184.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.5 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.8 million.

