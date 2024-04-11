Fastenal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $297.7 million.…

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $297.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.