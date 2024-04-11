Fastenal, CarMax fall; Alpine Immune Sciences, Arvinas rise, Thursday, 4/11/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Fastenal Co., down $4.86 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Fastenal Co., down $4.86 to $69.88.

The distributor of nuts and bolts to the construction industry reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

CarMax Inc., down $7.32 to $71.98.

The used car chain’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., up $17.36 to $64.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $4.9 billion.

Arvinas Inc., up 53 cents to $37.26.

The biopharmaceutical company signed a licensing deal with Novartis over a potential prostate cancer treatment.

Rocket Lab USA Inc., up 12 cents to $3.86.

The developer of rocket launch and control systems announced a $32 million contract with the U.S. Space Force.

Peabody Energy Corp., down 8 cents to $23.49.

The Missouri-based coal miner gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Northern Technologies International Corp., up $1.65 to $13.75.

The rust and corrosion prevention company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Conn’s Inc., up 84 cents to $4.03.

The Texas-based furniture and appliance chain fell short of Wall Street’s sales forecasts.

