Farmers National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.2 million.

The bank, based in Canfield, Ohio, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMNB

