Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $129.8 million.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $5.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.80 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $433.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $425.9 million.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $22.80 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.69 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO

