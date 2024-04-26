Exxon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.22 billion.…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.22 billion.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $83.08 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.