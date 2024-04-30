Extra Space Storage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.
The Salt Lake City-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $433.7 million, or $1.96 per share, in the period.
The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.95 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $213.1 million, or $1.01 per share.
The self-storage facility real estate investment trust, based in Salt Lake City, posted revenue of $799.5 million in the period.
Extra Space Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.85 to $8.15 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXR
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.