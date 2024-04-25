Expro Group Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $383.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.9 million.

Expro Group Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

