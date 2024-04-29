Everything You Need to Know About Limewash Paint for Your Home

Paint is a time-tested method for staying on top of changing home design trends and adding personality to your space.…

Paint is a time-tested method for staying on top of changing home design trends and adding personality to your space. Cool colors like gray and blue were all the rage over the past few decades, but preferences have changed.

Now, more organic tones in the red, tan and green families have taken over the home design scene. This move toward natural materials and colors has led to a resurgence of limewashing. Despite being a centuries-old technique, limewash is one of the hottest paint trends of the year.

As Joe Wooten, head of product at Domingue Architectural Finishes in Houston, puts it, “It is not just a product, but a philosophy.”

Find out what limewash is, how to apply it in your home and the pros and cons of using this technique.

What is Limewash?

Limewash is a natural, nontoxic coating that can be applied to walls through paint or plaster. It’s made by mixing water and lime, a mineral made from limestone, along with pigments to achieve the desired color and texture.

It’s not the one-dimensional color you get with paint. Limestone has more of a matte finish, making walls appear to be covered in a textured stucco with subtle shadows.

“Limewash is basically a faux finish, but using a special type of product,” says Michael Habachy, owner of Habachy Designs + Atelier in Atlanta. “It’s hand-applied with a very subtle finish. The end goal is to create walls that feel like they’ve been there forever.”

The limewash technique is often found in properties in northern Africa, Mexico, Greece and Italy, among other European countries, Habachy says.

Types of Limewash

There are three main ways to apply limewash to your home:

— Mineral paint.

— Limewash paint.

— Plaster.

The material you choose will depend on several factors. Budget is one of them, of course, but there are also aesthetic and technical considerations, like the existing wall material, humidity and light exposure. “You need to consider the overall environment as well as what kind of look and feel you want to achieve in the space,” Wooten says.

Mineral and limewash paint can be applied using a hand brush. “The paint comes in powder form and is mixed with water. You whisk it for about 10 minutes and all the pigment dissolves,” says Gemma Lomas-Jones, an interior stylist and artist (on Instagram with @alizeslifestyle), who has DIY limewashed several rooms in her home in Derbyshire, England.

Limewash isn’t suitable for nonporous surfaces like metal, glass or plastic. But you can apply limewash paint over plaster or plaster board panels — just remember to prime, prep and paint for a great finish.

“Plaster is a thicker medium that is trowled on,” says Habachy. “It’s my finish of choice because it gives more dimension, depth and texture than mineral or limewash paint.”

However, he says, it’s not a great option for many homeowners because it’s more expensive than limewash paint and requires an experienced applicator.

Where Limewash Can Be Used in a Home

Limewash can be used in almost every area of your home, inside and out. It can be applied to:

— Mud, clay or gypsum plaster.

— Brick.

— Drywall.

— Ceilings.

— Natural or artificial stone.

— Wood paneling.

— Adobe blocks, rammed earth or mud bricks.

— Cement or concrete walls.

How Much Does Limewash Cost?

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly DIY approach, you can buy a limewash paint like Bauwerk or Kalklitir and apply it yourself. It’s around the same price as traditional paint, with hundreds of color options.

Similar to standard paint, a gallon of limewash ranges from $25 to $100 per gallon, according to home improvement network and information company Angi. Additional materials, including brushes, rollers, sprayers and a ladder, can reach upward of $300, depending on the equipment you already own.

The cost to DIY depends on whether you’re painting the home’s exterior or an interior room, the quality of paint chosen, the need for additional supplies, and whether any preparation or repairs are required.

If you’re looking to hire a local professional, interior services typically range from $1,000 to $2,900, or about $2 to $6 per square foot. The average cost for exterior house painting is $3,737.

Limewash is usually applied in thin coats using a brush, roller or sprayer. It penetrates and dries quickly, requiring multiple coats for full coverage, more so than with traditional paint. The extra work will add to your out-of-pocket costs, according to Angi.

How to Create the Limewash Look

The art of limewashing has become more DIY-friendly, but it can be tricky.

“When you get into plaster, it takes a lot of training and can go really wrong. So I don’t recommend doing a DIY plaster limewash,” says Habachy. “There’s a science to it. The recipe of the plaster is a certain way because of the dryness or humidity and temperature of the area.”

If you want a plaster finish with limewash texture, you might want to hire a professional who specializes in this technique, he says.

You will need to do some prep work depending on the wall’s type of finish. You may need to add a water-based drywall primer or sand glossy paint before applying. You also need to check the weather to ensure you’re within the ideal temperature range of 45°F to 85°F for exterior application.

From there, hand apply the limewash paint. Lomas-Jones says she has used two of the three main limewash techniques in her home. “I first tried the cloud technique, where you work in a small area, drawing a flower or star shape before moving to the next bit,” she says. “I cross over the two spaces creating a really nice cloudy effect.”

The technique is easier than it sounds. You can watch video tutorials on Lomas-Jones’ social media accounts and find how-to videos on the paint companies’ websites.

Lomas-Jones used the cross-hatch technique in her living room and kitchen because it was just too big of a space for the cloud technique. With crosshatching, she says, “You just move your brush back and forth as if it’s a cross, smoothing out the edges. I work in thin layers and build it up, usually applying two coats in total.”

The final technique is to use horizontal or vertical brushstrokes blended in small sections.

Pros and Cons of Limewash

Because it’s a natural mineral, limewash has several benefits over traditional paint. It has low to no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making it a safe choice for a home’s interior, particularly in areas like a nursery or bedroom. It has antimicrobial aspects which can prevent rust and mold and even regulate humidity. It allows the walls to breathe and is fire- and UV-protected.

You can choose from hundreds of colors. Aside from wide color options, many paint companies will mix different pigments to create the desired color and look. Neutral colors and soft pastels are the dominant color choices for interiors, while white and tans are common for exteriors.

There are a few drawbacks of limewash. Lomas-Jones says a moderate-sized room will take a few hours for a single coat. It’s a labor-intensive application process that is tiring for your arm. It can take several days to fully dry.

“You can’t wipe it clean like you can with painted walls, which is challenging in high-traffic areas or if you have kids or pets,” Lomas-Jones says. Some limewash paint companies are experimenting with sealers that allow more routine cleaning, but sealing it can impact the final look.

It also doesn’t last forever. “Since it is a natural product, you may need to refresh every few years,” says Wooten. “However, if you have a professional with appropriate technical knowledge, they can choose the right finish for the job, which can last decades.”

The limewash technique takes practice and can be hard to control. Yet, it remains a time-tested way to add rustic warmth and richness to a space that traditional paint simply can’t, say fans of the finish.

