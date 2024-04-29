Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Home » Latest News » Everest Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Everest Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:27 PM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $733 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $16.87. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $16.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $15.98 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.13 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EG

