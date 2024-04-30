Evans Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.3 million…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The Williamsville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.2 million, meeting Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.