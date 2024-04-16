Ericsson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $246.2 million. The Stockholm-based company…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $246.2 million.

The Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.33 billion.

