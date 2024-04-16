Equity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.1 million…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $83.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

