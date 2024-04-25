Equinor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.67 billion.

The Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $25.14 billion in the period.

