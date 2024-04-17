Equifax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $124.9 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $124.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.77 billion.

