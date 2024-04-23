Enterprise Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.5 million…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.5 million in its first quarter.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

