Enphase Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $263.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $330 million.

