Enova International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $48.4 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $48.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $609.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENVA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.