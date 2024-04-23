Encore Wire: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported profit of $63.3 million in…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported profit of $63.3 million in its first quarter.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.92 per share.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $632.7 million in the period.

