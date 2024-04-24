Encompass Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 24, 2024, 4:44 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $112.5 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.77 to $4.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

