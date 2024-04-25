Employers Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $28.3 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $28.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 67 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $223.1 million in the period.

