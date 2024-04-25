Emcor Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported net income of $197.1 million…

Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported net income of $197.1 million in its first quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.17 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings to be $15.50 to $16.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $14 billion to $14.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EME

