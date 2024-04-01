Ellomay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Sunday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Sunday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 56 cents per share.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $54 million.

