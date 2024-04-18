Elevance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.25 billion. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.25 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $9.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.54 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $42.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.27 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.43 billion.

