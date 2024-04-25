Edwards Lifesciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $351.9 million.…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $351.9 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Edwards Lifesciences expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 71 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.7 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion.

